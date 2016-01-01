Overview

Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Pitchford works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Iselin, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ, Hazlet, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.