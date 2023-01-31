Overview of Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD

Dr. Douglas Prevost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University of NY at Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center, Central Peninsula General Hospital, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Prevost works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.