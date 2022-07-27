Dr. Douglas Prisco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Prisco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Prisco, MD
Dr. Douglas Prisco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita' Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Prisco works at
Dr. Prisco's Office Locations
-
1
Maiden Lane Medical, PLLC Heart Lung in Bayside, NY4223 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 105, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 225-5106
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prisco?
Takes time to talk and explain things to you during your visit. Extremely knowledgeable about medicine. Great bedside manner. He's certainly a keeper.
About Dr. Douglas Prisco, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1487654323
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst City Hospital Center
- Elmhurst City Hosp Ctr
- Universita' Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Georgetown University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prisco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prisco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prisco works at
Dr. Prisco has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prisco speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prisco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prisco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.