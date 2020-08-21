Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO
Overview of Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO
Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Pugmire's Office Locations
St John Reg Hlth Cancer Ctr511 Pierce St Ste B, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 844-4042
Michigan Radiation Network1901 Star Batt Dr Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 844-4042
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-4042MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pugmire and his staff, worked at lightning speed to get me in as well as do my surgery the very next day. He did my surgery robotically removing my reproductive organs as well as 95% of the ovarian cancer. There are tiny grains of sand scattered throughout my pelvic area that he will treat with chemotherapy in 6 weeks. If you read Dr Pugmire's reviews you will see why I choose him for my care. Not only on this particular site but on other sites. Hundreds of reviews overwhelmingly positive.
About Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427003334
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
