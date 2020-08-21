See All Oncologists in Birmingham, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO

Oncology
4.4 (46)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO

Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Pugmire works at St John Reg Hlth Cancer Ctr in Birmingham, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI and Rochester, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pugmire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St John Reg Hlth Cancer Ctr
    511 Pierce St Ste B, Birmingham, MI 48009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-4042
  2. 2
    Michigan Radiation Network
    1901 Star Batt Dr Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-4042
  3. 3
    Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
    1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-4042
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 21, 2020
    Dr Pugmire and his staff, worked at lightning speed to get me in as well as do my surgery the very next day. He did my surgery robotically removing my reproductive organs as well as 95% of the ovarian cancer. There are tiny grains of sand scattered throughout my pelvic area that he will treat with chemotherapy in 6 weeks. If you read Dr Pugmire's reviews you will see why I choose him for my care. Not only on this particular site but on other sites. Hundreds of reviews overwhelmingly positive.
    Leanne Turner — Aug 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO
    About Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427003334
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Pugmire, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pugmire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pugmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugmire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

