Dr. Douglas Purdy, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (24)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Purdy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Purdy works at Gastroenterologists PC in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterologists PC
    931 8th Ave Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 366-8695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Over the years I have seen Dr. Purdy, M.D. for several colonoscopies in addition to an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. He is an excellent physician who is not pretentious and patiently listens and respectfully answers all questions. I would highly recommend him with out any reservations.
    Gary — Oct 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Purdy, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Purdy, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purdy works at Gastroenterologists PC in Cedar Rapids, IA. View the full address on Dr. Purdy’s profile.

    Dr. Purdy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

