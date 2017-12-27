Dr. Douglas Puryear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puryear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Puryear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Puryear, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Puryear works at
Locations
-
1
Sleep Disorders Center at Pulmonary Associates of Richmond2354 Colony Crossing Pl, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 930-8757Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puryear?
I just couldn't face up to the fact that I snored. Denial was an understatement. The test wasn't the most comfortable thing for this quasi - macho man. Dr Puryear told me like it was. I got the mask & the Cpap machine. Used it ever since, It's been eleven months of at least seven hours (or more) of continuous sleep. I feel better than I've felt in years! It's Dr Puryear & his fantastic caring staff that caused this to happen for me... :) From a 76 year old patient.
About Dr. Douglas Puryear, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295768521
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia|Medical College of Virginia - Dental School|Medical College of Virginia - Dental School
- Medical College of Virginia - Dental School
- Medical College of Virginia - Dental School
- Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puryear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puryear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puryear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puryear works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Puryear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puryear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puryear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puryear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.