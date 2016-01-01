Overview of Dr. Douglas Ramos, MD

Dr. Douglas Ramos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chi Health Missouri Valley, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Myrtue Medical Center and UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ramos works at Douglas J. Ramos, M.D., P.C. in Omaha, NE with other offices in Harlan, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.