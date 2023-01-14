Dr. Douglas Reh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Reh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Reh, MD
Dr. Douglas Reh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Reh works at
Dr. Reh's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Associates6565 N Charles St Ste 601, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 821-5152Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reh?
Dr. Reg is extremely competent and caring. Listens to all your concerns and treats you accordingly. Been going to him for years.
About Dr. Douglas Reh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982725917
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reh works at
Dr. Reh has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Reh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.