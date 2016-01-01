Dr. Douglas Renton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Renton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Renton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Sanford Medical Center Bismarck.
Dr. Renton works at
Locations
-
1
Medcenter One Health Systems Dme222 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 323-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Medical Center Bismarck
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renton?
About Dr. Douglas Renton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972623577
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renton works at
Dr. Renton has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Renton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.