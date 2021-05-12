Dr. Douglas Rex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Rex, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Rex, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rex works at
Locations
-
1
Iu Health Physicians Digestive & Liver Disorders (illinois Street)10300 N Illinois St Ste 1100, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 944-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rex?
Dr Rex is one of the top colonoscopists in the world. This is clearly his area of expertise in difficult colonoscopies and EMR. He did an awesome job removing. 4cm flat polyp that was precancerous. I avoided surgery because of this. “He has the largest experience in endoscopic resection of large colon polyps in the United States, and the world’s largest experience in completing colonoscopy in patients with previous incomplete colonoscopy.”
About Dr. Douglas Rex, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164486643
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rex has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rex accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rex works at
Dr. Rex has seen patients for Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rex. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rex.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.