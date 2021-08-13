Overview of Dr. Douglas Rex, DO

Dr. Douglas Rex, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Rex works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.