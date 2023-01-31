Dr. Douglas Reznick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reznick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Reznick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Reznick, MD
Dr. Douglas Reznick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Swedish Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Reznick works at
Dr. Reznick's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers1700 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
499 E Hampden Ave Ste 450, Englewood, CO 80113
Directions
(303) 963-0755
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Swedish Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reznick?
I first started to see Dr. Reznick in 2010 and was released from visits in 2019. Recently, because of internal bleeding, I started seeing the Doctor again on October of 2022, 2 times a week for iron deficiency infusions. For the 12+ years that I have been a patient, I have found the Dr. to be very professional, knowledgeable, and sincerely interested in helping to work together in my recovery.
About Dr. Douglas Reznick, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1124002456
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reznick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reznick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reznick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reznick works at
Dr. Reznick has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reznick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reznick speaks French and Hebrew.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Reznick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reznick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reznick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reznick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.