Dr. Douglas Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Richter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Richter works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Healthcare1210 Brace Rd Ste 103, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
-
2
Cooper Specialty Care at Willingboro218 Sunset Rd # A, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I used to go to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. I was lucky enough to find Dr. Richter around 10 years ago. What a great doctor! His advice has been spot on. His office is run by meticulous and caring workers. Could not possibly recommend him more. Not only is he my cardiologist for life, but I also consider him a friend for life!!! He's the doctor who calls off hours to make sure you are doing well. That's unheard of these days!
About Dr. Douglas Richter, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346321767
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hosp
- Lankenau Hosp
- Lankenau Hosp
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Richter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
