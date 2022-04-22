Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riegert-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Riegert-Johnson works at
Locations
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riegert-Johnson?
Very caring and knowledgeable, bends over backwards to answer patient questions. Too bad he is no longer seeing patients for Wilson’s!
About Dr. Douglas Riegert-Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Clinical Genetics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riegert-Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riegert-Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riegert-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riegert-Johnson has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riegert-Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Riegert-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riegert-Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riegert-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riegert-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.