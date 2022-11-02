Dr. Douglas Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Roberts, MD
Dr. Douglas Roberts, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
- 1 500 University Ave Ste 230, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts has been invaluable in diagnosing and treating my spouse for a very rare auto-immune disorder. He has gone to bat for us when our insurance company has resisted covering critical treatments and has been a rock in helping us get through a scary period.
About Dr. Douglas Roberts, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1083698062
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Inst
- U Calif Irvine
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- University Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine
