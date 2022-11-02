Overview of Dr. Douglas Roberts, MD

Dr. Douglas Roberts, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.