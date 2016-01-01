Overview

Dr. Douglas Roberts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at South Carolina Internal Medicine Associates in Irmo, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.