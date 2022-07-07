Overview

Dr. Douglas Robins, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Robins works at UF Health Dermatology - Medical Plaza in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.