Dr. Douglas Roger, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Roger, MD
Dr. Douglas Roger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Roger's Office Locations
Total Orthopedics of Palm Springs1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he is one of the best! his PA David Hill is very good also!
About Dr. Douglas Roger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roger has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Roger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roger.
