Dr. Douglas Roth, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Roth, MD
Dr. Douglas Roth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Northern Westchester Hospital400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had three procedures with Dr. Roth and am so happy with how everything looks. He cares about the results and wants you to be happy. The office staff is very caring. He is honest and doesn't try and push unnecessary procedures or expensive products on you.
About Dr. Douglas Roth, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
