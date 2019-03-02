Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothkopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD
Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rothkopf works at
Dr. Rothkopf's Office Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
UMMH and Shields HC Group151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (844) 258-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rothkopf did surgery on my infant son 19 years ago. My son was born with a sever cleft lip and palate. He had 3 surgeries with Dr Rothkopf at UMASS memorial. I still get comments on how well my son looks. I had other surgeons ask for Dr Rothkopf’s information so they could learn his technique. 19 years later I’m considering traveling from AZ to MA for the cleft repair on my grandson. Yes, he’s that good.
About Dr. Douglas Rothkopf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC|University Of Pennsylvania
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothkopf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothkopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothkopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothkopf has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothkopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothkopf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothkopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothkopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothkopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.