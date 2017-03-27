Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD
Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rubinson's Office Locations
Gastrointestinal Cancer Clinic450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-4405Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
- 2 450 Brookline Avenue Yawkey Ctr Fl 7, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Dr. Rubinson is great! He has a kind way of delivering the most difficult of information. I attended several appointments with my mother and he was respectful and informative. She loved him and trusted him.
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Medical Oncology
