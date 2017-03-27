See All Oncologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD

Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rubinson works at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubinson's Office Locations

    Gastrointestinal Cancer Clinic
    450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-4405
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    450 Brookline Avenue Yawkey Ctr Fl 7, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 27, 2017
    Dr. Rubinson is great! He has a kind way of delivering the most difficult of information. I attended several appointments with my mother and he was respectful and informative. She loved him and trusted him.
    Salem, NH — Mar 27, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457559585
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Yale University
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Rubinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubinson works at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rubinson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

