Dr. Douglas Samuels, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Samuels, MD
Dr. Douglas Samuels, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Samuels' Office Locations
Samuels Psychiatric Associates4550 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 248, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 627-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Samuels, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760592331
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
