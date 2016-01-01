Overview of Dr. Douglas Samuels, MD

Dr. Douglas Samuels, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Samuels works at Venegas Samuels & Samuels Mds in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.