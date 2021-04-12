See All Neurologists in CORTLANDT, NY
Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD

Neurology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD

Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in CORTLANDT, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Medical Center

Dr. Sankar works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties in CORTLANDT, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sankar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties
    1978 Crompond Road Suite 101, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2021
    Dr. Sankar is an excellent Neurologist and I credit him for giving my wife a new healthy life by diagnosing her condition perfectly. He is methodical, caring, and talks to the patient is frank and clear terms so the patient has all the options explained. I would recommend him to anyone who needs neurological advice. In addition his staff is excellent.
Anthony Russo — Apr 12, 2021
    About Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134292220
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Sankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sankar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sankar works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties in CORTLANDT, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sankar’s profile.

    Dr. Sankar has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sankar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

