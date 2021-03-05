Dr. Sears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Sears, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Sears, MD
Dr. Douglas Sears, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sears works at
Dr. Sears' Office Locations
Douglas Sears, M.d.16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 670, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 784-8481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Sears for the past 10 years. He has never led me wrong, always taken my calls and listened to my feedback. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Douglas Sears, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720062664
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sears has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sears on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sears. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.