Dr. Douglas Segar, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Segar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with IU Health University
Dr. Segar works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-5496
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Frankfort Clinic Building Cardiology Clinic2485 E Wabash St, Frankfort, IN 46041 Directions (765) 217-6521
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Peru Cardiology315 W Old Key Dr Ste 170, Peru, IN 46970 Directions (765) 217-6525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My heath is pretty complex for a 28 year old. I have congenital heart disease that was discovered as an adult. Dr. Segar took time to explain everything and explained things I hadn’t even thought of. I felt very at ease and confident with my care after I left my appointment. He also did not come into my room with a computer, which I really appreciate.
About Dr. Douglas Segar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1386606663
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Fayette Regional Health System
