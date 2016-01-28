Overview of Dr. Douglas Shapiro, MD

Dr. Douglas Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Shapiro works at Shapiro Vision Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.