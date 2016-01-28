Dr. Douglas Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Shapiro, MD
Dr. Douglas Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
-
1
Shapiro Vision Center8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 275-0038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
Caring, wonderful doctor- great surgical results!
About Dr. Douglas Shapiro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316909062
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
- Westchester Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Trichiasis, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.