Dr. Douglas Sheafor, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Sheafor, MD
Dr. Douglas Sheafor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sheafor's Office Locations
New Beginnings Health Care P.A.2914 SW Plass Ct Ste D, Topeka, KS 66611 Directions (785) 233-7138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Sheafor regularly for medication monitoring and therapy. He takes the time to listen and offer advice and suggestions to help you. He is honest and upfront about your condition and recognizes and understands how you feel. He makes you feel very comfortable and relaxed and he is very easy to talk to about anything and doesn’t just want to poke a ton of pills at you , instead can offer suggestions and alternatives to help deal and process your mental disorders and explains what you have and how it effects you. If he places you on medication he does so with caution and gives you lowest dose possible to start with and monitors your closely for side effects and possibility that you may not be able to use certain medications. He pays close attention to detail and also how you react when he asks a question and knows what to say and when to not push a topic any further during that visit. He’s amazing at distracting you from the small things that may seem big at the time.
About Dr. Douglas Sheafor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheafor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheafor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheafor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheafor.
