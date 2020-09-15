See All Psychiatrists in Topeka, KS
Dr. Douglas Sheafor, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Topeka, KS
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Sheafor, MD

Dr. Douglas Sheafor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sheafor works at NEW BEGINNINGS HEALTH CARE PA in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sheafor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Beginnings Health Care P.A.
    2914 SW Plass Ct Ste D, Topeka, KS 66611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 233-7138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2020
    I see Dr. Sheafor regularly for medication monitoring and therapy. He takes the time to listen and offer advice and suggestions to help you. He is honest and upfront about your condition and recognizes and understands how you feel. He makes you feel very comfortable and relaxed and he is very easy to talk to about anything and doesn’t just want to poke a ton of pills at you , instead can offer suggestions and alternatives to help deal and process your mental disorders and explains what you have and how it effects you. If he places you on medication he does so with caution and gives you lowest dose possible to start with and monitors your closely for side effects and possibility that you may not be able to use certain medications. He pays close attention to detail and also how you react when he asks a question and knows what to say and when to not push a topic any further during that visit. He’s amazing at distracting you from the small things that may seem big at the time.
    — Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Sheafor, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407830037
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
