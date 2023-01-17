Dr. Sheffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Sheffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Sheffer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Sheffer works at
AMG St. Vincent Evansville Heart Care901 Saint Marys Dr Ste 300, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 250-4511
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Henderson Cardiology914 N Elm St, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 209-0071
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Westside Crossing Cardiology100 S Rosenberger Ave, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 250-4517
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sheffer takes the time to listen to your questions & concerns. He explains things so you can understand them. He puts Patient care & wellness above all. He’s a very caring Dr. He & his staff out very professional. If you are looking for or need a Cardiologist this is the Dr. You won’t be disappointed.
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1184914699
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Ascension St. Vincent Dunn
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
