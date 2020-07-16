Overview of Dr. Douglas Shenkman, MD

Dr. Douglas Shenkman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shenkman works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.