Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD

Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Dr. Sherlock works at University Hospitals - Elyria Women's in Elyria, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH and Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Hysteroscopy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sherlock's Office Locations

    University Hospitals - Elyria Women's
    125 E Broad St Ste 218, Elyria, OH 44035
    29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 455, Westlake, OH 44145
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Hysteroscopy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr.Sherlock is hands down the best doctor I've ever been too. I went from doctor to doctor, and no one was really listening to my needs. Dr.Sherlock was able to figure out a medical solution to my need after YEARS of inquiring to other about them. He explains medical terminology in ways that are comprehendible and even drew a diagram to help me understand . The office staff was beyond kind and I really feel they accommodate you in every which way. 10/10 recommend.
    — Feb 06, 2021
    About Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194078717
    Medical Education

    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
