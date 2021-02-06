Overview of Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD

Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Sherlock works at University Hospitals - Elyria Women's in Elyria, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH and Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Hysteroscopy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.