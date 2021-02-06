Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD
Dr. Douglas Sherlock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Sherlock's Office Locations
University Hospitals - Elyria Women's125 E Broad St Ste 218, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 720-3250
- 2 29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 455, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 617-4726
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sherlock is hands down the best doctor I’ve ever been too. I went from doctor to doctor, and no one was really listening to my needs. Dr.Sherlock was able to figure out a medical solution to my need after YEARS of inquiring to other about them. He explains medical terminology in ways that are comprehendible and even drew a diagram to help me understand . The office staff was beyond kind and I really feel they accommodate you in every which way. 10/10 recommend.
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
