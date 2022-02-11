See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (99)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD

Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cincinnati Coll of Med & Surg and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Slaughter works at New Jersey Spine And Orthopedics in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slaughter's Office Locations

    NJ Spine and Orthopedic
    1200 US Highway 22 Ste 14, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 376-6595
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Land Of Enchantment Spine Sgy
    3620 Bosque Plaza Ln NW Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 792-6886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194773911
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Maricopa Medical Center In Phoenix, Arizona
    Internship
    • Phoenix Orthopaedic Res Pgm
    Medical Education
    • Cincinnati Coll of Med & Surg
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
