Overview of Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD

Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cincinnati Coll of Med & Surg and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Slaughter works at New Jersey Spine And Orthopedics in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.