Overview

Dr. Douglas Smendik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middleville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Smendik works at Spectrum Health Pennock Family Medicine - Middleville in Middleville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.