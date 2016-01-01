Overview of Dr. Douglas Smith, MD

Dr. Douglas Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Uw Medicineharborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.