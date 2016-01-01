See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Douglas Smith, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Smith, MD

Dr. Douglas Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Uw Medicineharborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uw Medicineharborview Medical Center
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 731-3462
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Douglas Smith, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295815199
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
