Dr. Douglas Songer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Songer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Songer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Songer, MD
Dr. Douglas Songer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellbrook, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Dr. Songer works at
Dr. Songer's Office Locations
Douglas Songer, MD4301 W Franklin St Ste B, Bellbrook, OH 45305 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Songer?
I appreciate being referred to Dr. Songer. He is very engaging and helpful
About Dr. Douglas Songer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548337850
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Songer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Songer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Songer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Songer has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Combination Drug Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Songer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Songer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Songer.
