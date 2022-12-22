Overview of Dr. Douglas Songer, MD

Dr. Douglas Songer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellbrook, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Songer works at Douglas Songer, MD in Bellbrook, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Combination Drug Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.