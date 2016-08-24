Overview

Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Sorensen works at Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.