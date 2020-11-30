See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Douglas Souvignier, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Souvignier, MD

Dr. Douglas Souvignier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Stanford Health Care and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Souvignier works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Souvignier's Office Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7171
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Stanford Health Care
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Earwax Buildup
Mastodynia
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2020
    Dr. Souvignier is a wonderful Dr. Very skilled and caring.
    Dr. Souvignier — Nov 30, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Souvignier, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689681504
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Ca Davis Mc
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Souvignier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souvignier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Souvignier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Souvignier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Souvignier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souvignier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souvignier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souvignier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

