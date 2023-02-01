Overview

Dr. Douglas Sprung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Sprung works at The Gastroenterology Group in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.