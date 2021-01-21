See All Podiatrists in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Douglas Stabile, MD

Podiatry
4.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Woodbridge, VA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Stabile, MD

Dr. Douglas Stabile, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Stabile works at Lake Ridge Stafford Assoc Foot in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stabile's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeridge Foot & Ankle Centers
    1721 FINANCIAL LOOP, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 491-9500
  2. 2
    Stafford Foot & Ankle Specialists
    945 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA 22556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 720-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2021
    Ok, this review is about 25 years late! When I was 11 and 12 years old, Dr. Stabile gave me the gift of my feet! Barely able to walk and in constant pain and progressing, both feet were reconstructed (a year apart). Those feet have taken me around the world, up mountains, and more. While I have since been diagnosed with an underlying condition that impacts all my joints, connective tissues, and health that surgery years ago gave me so much (and I would be much worse off today without it). One of my favorite stories to tell (and show!) is about my feet. Thank you to Dr. Stabile, and I imagine he is still just as amazing. My feet are a work of art.
    About Dr. Douglas Stabile, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467420059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

