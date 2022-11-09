Dr. Douglas Stacey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stacey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Stacey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Stacey, DPM
Dr. Douglas Stacey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiat and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Stacey works at
Dr. Stacey's Office Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Surgical Group Llp10561 Jeffreys St Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 456-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stacey?
Dr. Stacey performed a surgical “front end alignment” on my right foot over twenty years ago. He removed the bunion, shortened my “Roman” second toe and basically gave me a foot that has been pain free and allowed me an active life.
About Dr. Douglas Stacey, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144212085
Education & Certifications
- Dixy Hatch Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
- California College of Podiat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stacey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stacey works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stacey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stacey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.