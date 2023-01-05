Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD
Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison.
Dr. Stafford's Office Locations
Vein Clinics Northwest Pllc2109 N MAIN ST, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 676-0104
- 2 850 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 676-0104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stafford is the consummate professional who is able to remain focused on whatever procedure he is performing. With a unique ability to favorably overcome any potential adversity he might encounter, I highly recommend Dr. Stafford
About Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1598767196
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- General Surgery
Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford works at
Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
