Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Stanley works at UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.