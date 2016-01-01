See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD

Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stanley works at Fresno Children's Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno Children's Medical Group
    7780 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 447-9027

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Screening
Malaise and Fatigue
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Thyroid Screening
Malaise and Fatigue
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Thyroid Screening
Malaise and Fatigue
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hepatitis Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostate Cancer Screening
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD

  Internal Medicine
Specialties
  25 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1871589085
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stanley works at Fresno Children's Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stanley’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

