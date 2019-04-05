Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Stein, MD
Dr. Douglas Stein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
- 1 3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 330, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 903-1902
-
2
Douglas G Stein MD PA288 Crystal Grove Blvd, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 536-1429
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stein performed my original vasectomy and reversal, and I am going to see him today for my 2nd and final vasectomy! Both times he was professional, efficient, caring and considerate of my needs and fears as a patient. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Douglas Stein, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1881658987
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
