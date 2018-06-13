Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinbrech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD
Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Steinbrech's Office Locations
Gotham Plastic Surgery Pllc60 E 56th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 750-7100Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 737 N Michigan Ave Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 416-8384
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health436 N Bedford Dr Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 385-0000MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steinbrech is definitely worth seeing. Loving his resukts and the treatment from his as well as his staff. They always deliver the best patient care.
About Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinbrech has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinbrech accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinbrech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinbrech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinbrech.
