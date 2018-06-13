See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview of Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD

Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Steinbrech works at Gotham Plastic Surgery Pllc in New York, NY with other offices in Chicago, IL and Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Steinbrech's Office Locations

    Gotham Plastic Surgery Pllc
    60 E 56th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 750-7100
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 416-8384
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-0000
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 13, 2018
    Dr. Steinbrech is definitely worth seeing. Loving his resukts and the treatment from his as well as his staff. They always deliver the best patient care.
    A. in New York, NY — Jun 13, 2018
    About Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811908759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinbrech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinbrech has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinbrech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinbrech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinbrech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinbrech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinbrech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

