Dr. Douglas Stevens, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.7 (66)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Stevens, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stevens works at Douglas M. Stevens, MD Facial Plastic & Laser Center in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Douglas M. Stevens, M.D.
    15721 New Hampshire Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 481-9292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I visited Dr. Stevens as a 2nd Opinion for a polyp on my vocal cords. He took the time to get to know me and actually cared about my concerns. He continued to reassure me that my procedure was simple and not to be concerned about it. Dr. Stevens made it a priority to clearly explain the procedure and put me at ease. The most important thing is that I feel like I can trust him to care for me and remove the large polyp on my vocal cords. Before I left, the PA came in told me that he's already scheduled the surgery his preferred surgical center. WOW! That made me feel that much more special! I feel so much better about the surgery, thanks to Dr. Stevens and his very friendly staff. I'm in good skilled hands! I highly recommend!
    Kelly — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Stevens, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1952373367
    Education & Certifications

    • National Naval Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevens works at Douglas M. Stevens, MD Facial Plastic & Laser Center in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stevens’s profile.

    Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

