Dr. Douglas Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Stevens, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Stevens, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
-
1
Douglas M. Stevens, M.D.15721 New Hampshire Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 481-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
I visited Dr. Stevens as a 2nd Opinion for a polyp on my vocal cords. He took the time to get to know me and actually cared about my concerns. He continued to reassure me that my procedure was simple and not to be concerned about it. Dr. Stevens made it a priority to clearly explain the procedure and put me at ease. The most important thing is that I feel like I can trust him to care for me and remove the large polyp on my vocal cords. Before I left, the PA came in told me that he's already scheduled the surgery his preferred surgical center. WOW! That made me feel that much more special! I feel so much better about the surgery, thanks to Dr. Stevens and his very friendly staff. I'm in good skilled hands! I highly recommend!
About Dr. Douglas Stevens, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952373367
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevens speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.