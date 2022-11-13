Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Stuart, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Stuart, MD
Dr. Douglas Stuart, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Stuart's Office Locations
The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 550, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-2270
St John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (877) 732-7089
Tanner Behavior Health Inpatient Unit705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-9297
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He’s been getting through this unfortunate adventure for over 30 years.
About Dr. Douglas Stuart, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuart has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.