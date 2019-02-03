Overview of Dr. Douglas Sutherland

Dr. Douglas Sutherland is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University Hospital



Dr. Sutherland works at MultiCare Urology of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.