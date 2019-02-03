Dr. Douglas Sutherland is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Sutherland is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University Hospital
Allenmore Medical Center - Building C3124 S 19th St Ste 320, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-5100
MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 301-5100
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
I needed to see a urologist, due to poor blood test results. I had both a consultation and procedure with Dr. Sutherland. He was extremely courteous, intelligent and informed in his response to my many questions. He was on time for both appointments, yet he was never hurried in either our consultation or procedure. I'm very grateful for Dr. Sutherland's excellent care, medical skills, professionalism and respectfulness.
- George Washington University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland has seen patients for Hydrocele, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.