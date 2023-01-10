Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD
Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Swartz's Office Locations
Florida Physician Specialists LLC836 Prudential Dr Ste 1502, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-5546
Florida Physician Specialists LLC7017 A C SKINNER PKWY, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 355-6583
Baptist Medical Center800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-2000
Florida Physician Specialists LLC710 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 355-6583
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great knowledge base, very caring
About Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144361908
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
