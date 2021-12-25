Overview

Dr. Douglas Szeto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Szeto works at Sahil Parikh, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.