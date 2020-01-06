Dr. Douglas Tanita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Tanita, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Tanita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 617-1227
-
2
Henderson Women's Care2420 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 617-1227Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanita?
Great very compassionate and understanding beautiful bedside manners very knowledgeable!
About Dr. Douglas Tanita, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1891004198
Education & Certifications
- Bayfront Medical Center / St. Petersburg FL
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanita has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tanita speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.